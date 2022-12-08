Waste-to-energy plant in Kochi may become operational in two years, says Minister

December 08, 2022 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - KOCHI

All local bodies, except Kochi Corporation, have signed the concessionaire agreement

The Hindu Bureau

The proposed waste-to-energy plant in Kochi may become operational in two years after obtaining all statutory clearances for the project, M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self Governments, informed the Kerala Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a submission from T.J. Vinod, MLA, the Minister informed the House that a detailed project report (DPR) for the plant would be prepared after the Corporation signed the concessionaire agreement. All the 13 local bodies except the Kochi Corporation have signed the agreement.

Besides the Kochi Corporation, Thrikkakara, Thripunithura, Kalamassery, Eloor, Maradu, Aluva, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, North Paravur, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Piravam and Koothattukulam municipalities will partner in the project, which will be implemented in a private-public partnership (PPP) mode, the Minister said.

The collection of segregated waste from households and delivering it at secondary collection points will be the responsibility of local bodies. The private agency which has won the bid for setting up the project will pick garbage from the collection points and deliver it at the plant site for processing.

While biodegradable waste will be converted into biogas and manure, non-degradable waste will be used to generate power or refuse-derived fuel. The power generated from the plant will be sold to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), he informed.

The fixing of power tariff and power purchase agreement involving the Board will also be completed after the signing of the agreement. The statutory clearances for the project could be completed within nine months of signing the agreement, the Minister told the House.

The State government is looking into the feasibility of setting up a windrow plant at Brahmapuram even as the State is going ahead with the proposal to set up a waste-to-energy plant, Mr. Rajesh said.

