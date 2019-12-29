Waste still being transported in violation of directives

Waste transportation in the city and nearby municipalities is still being carried out in violation of rules.

The situation prevails in various wards of the Kochi Corporation and five municipalities that transport biodegradable waste in uncovered vehicles. The municipalities include Aluva, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Thripunitura, and Maradu. The unscientific waste movement has resulted in spillage of leachate along roads.

Directives issued by various agencies have practically no impact on those responsible for implementing rules while waste is transported in vehicles engaged by the corporation and the municipalities. Local bodies should transport food waste and other biodegradable waste only in covered vehicles. The police have been directed to seize uncovered vehicles used for garbage movement.

Biodegradable waste collected from commercial establishments and other unofficial dumping spots has been found being removed from plastic covers and deposited into platforms.

The spillage of waste water occurs immediately after the vehicle starts moving from the collection point. Majority of waste generators refuse to remove water content from food waste. With the vehicles having no mechanism to remove or collect waste water, it starts spilling on roads, affecting the natural ecosystem.