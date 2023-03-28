HamberMenu
Waste management, housing sector get priority in Thripunithura and North Paravur Budgets

March 28, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Thripunithura and North Paravur municipalities have laid focus on waste management and housing sector in their annual Budgets for 2023-24.

The Budget presented by K.K Pradeepkumar, vice chairman of Thripunitura municipality, shows an estimated revenue of ₹161.9 crore and expenditure of ₹154.5 crore. An integrated wastewater treatment project has got an allocation of ₹1 crore, while the Budget has earmarked ₹5 crore for setting up a sewage-septage treatment plant.

The other projects include bus terminal (₹35 crore), construction of houses under LIFE project (₹50 crore), Poornathrayesa Temple-Kizhakkekotta walkaway (₹60 lakh), fisheries (₹52 lakh), agriculture (₹68 lakh), and multi-level bus parking (₹50 lakh).

The Budget presented by M.J. Raju, vice chairman of North Paravur municipality, shows an estimated revenue of ₹43.7 crore and expenditure of ₹43.3 crore. Some of the projects proposed and allocations for them are, shopping complex at Kannankulangara (₹10 lakh), housing (₹86.7 lakh), transformer at Government Taluk Hospital (₹60 lakh), agriculture (₹8.5 lakh), river and canal protection (₹17.4 lakh), disaster management (₹4.2 lakh), and comprehensive drinking water supply project (₹30 lakh).

Work on modernisation of the municipal stadium will start this fiscal using the ₹2 crore MLA fund. The other projects envisaged are home for the elderly, She lodge, slaughterhouse at Vedimara, and material collection facilities as part of solid waste management.

