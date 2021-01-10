Waste management a key challenge for new Angamaly municipal council

Plan to set up slaughterhouse, install biodegradable plant in Phase 1, says chairman

Tackling the ineffective waste management system will be a key challenge before the newly-elected council in Angamaly municipality.

“Our top priority is to resolve the situation and clear deadlocks in implementing a process in tune with the norms prescribed,” said municipal chairman Reji Mathew. The first step will begin from the Angamaly municipal market, which has failed to adhere to the various rules related to the scientific management of waste. “The market is one of the main sources of waste generation and it has not been resolved over the years. The council plans to set up a slaughterhouse and install a biodegradable plant in the first phase,” said Mr. Mathew.

The Angamaly municipality was slapped with a penalty of ₹2.92 crore by the State Pollution Control Board in November for its failure to comply with the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The board had found that the civic body had not installed systems to treat waste properly.

The chairman agreed that the present arrangement of transporting biodegradable and slaughterhouse waste to the Kochi Corporation’s Brahmapuram yard was not feasible. “We have to treat the waste at the source by setting up biodegradable and waste water treatment plants. The discharge of untreated waste water will affect the status of paddy fields and the Manjalithodu. It may also lead to a health crisis,” he said.

On the need to improve the financial situation and step up internal revenue generation, the chairman referred to the renovation of the old municipality office as an immediate option to generate income. “The previous council had wasted time by voting for the demolition of the 35-year-old building. It ran into legal hurdles. Our idea is to renovate it without delay and give the facilities available there for rent,” he said.

The agricultural sector has been deprived of uninterrupted supply of water and the issue will be another of the new council’s priorities. Mr. Mathew said irrigation projects, which had been pending for long, would be completed in a phased manner. “These irrigation projects would address the issue of water scarcity in many areas,” he said.