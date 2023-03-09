Waste from Kochi Corporation’s slaughterhouse at Kaloor to be removed following public protest

March 09, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The undisposed waste at the Kochi Corporation’s slaughterhouse at Kaloor sparked complaints from local residents on Thursday forcing the authorities to make arrangements to clear them on a war footing.

Mostly, inconsumable internal organs of animals from a couple of days ago have got stacked up at the slaughterhouse after waste movement was hit following the fire breakout at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant.

“Usually, waste is cleared on a daily basis. We have, however, made arrangements for clearing it either tonight [Thursday] or Friday early morning,” said the authorities in charge of the slaughterhouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

That there has been a dip in demand for meat owing to the Lenten season has proved a blessing in disguise for the authorities.

Waste from the slaughterhouse is disposed of through three avenues. The Paravur-based leather industry offtakes its share of waste on a daily basis, and it has been continuing without disruption.

The blood of animals and water used for washing the slaughter shed are collected in a tank and diverted to an in-house biogas plant for treatment, while the remaining waste is moved to the septage treatment plant at Brahmapuram. This last avenue was hit by the fire breakout.

The abattoir had to down shutters last September on the direction of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) following its alleged failure to take steps to check pollution. The board had served notices on the civic body in August 2021 and January 2022 following complaints of waste from the slaughterhouse reaching the Thevara-Perandoor canal.

The agency had also sent a show-cause notice to the Corporation Secretary for failure to comply with its directive to shut down the abattoir. Later, it was reopened after implementing the PCB’s suggestions.