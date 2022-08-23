Waste dumping chokes Ashtamudi Lake

ADVERTISEMENT

The indiscriminate discharge of sewage and dumping of solid waste from households and establishments have adversely impacted the Ashtamudi lake ecosystem, according to the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB).

An analysis of the water quality of the lake from 2019 to 2021 under the State Water Quality Monitoring Programme revealed that the maximum total coliform count, indicating faecal contamination, was in the range of 540 MPN/100 ml to 920 MPN/100 ml. A major contributor to the pollution of the lake is sewage from households and establishments, said a report submitted by the board on the ecological condition of the Ashtamudi Lake before the National Green Tribunal on August 17, 2022.

Samples from five locations were analysed to ascertain the extent of pollution. Quoting the results of a sanitation survey of the lake by an NGO as per an agreement on January 2020, the report said that 65% of residents disposed of sewage through septic tank and soak pit; 15% used toilet pits; and 18% disposed of sewage by discharging it directly into the lake.

The survey was conducted in Kollam Corporation and Perinad, West Kallada, East Kallada, Munroethuruth, Panayam, Kundara, Thrikkaruva, Thevalakkara, Thekkumbhagam, Chavara and Neendakara grama panchayats. Around 40% of residents segregate waste as biodegradable (wet waste) and non-biodegradable (dry waste).

Local bodies collect dry waste, mainly plastic, with the help of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS). However, the number of people availing HKS services is less. Wet waste from households and establishments is managed at the point of generation itself, while dry waste from the remaining households was found disposed of through burning, burying and dumping into the lake or drains, according to the report.

The board found that there was an average gap of 20% between solid waste generation and solid waste management in the local bodies. It said the local bodies should take action as per the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 against illegal discharge of sewage and solid waste dumping.

The Kollam Corporation had recently completed 80% biomining of legacy waste from the Kureepuzha dumpsite on the banks of the lake. A 200 TPD (tonnes per day) biomethanation-based waste-to-energy plant is also planned at Kureepuzha, it said.