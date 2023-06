June 17, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

Eighteen cases were registered against people on Friday for dumping waste in public places in the district.

The cases were registered in Maradu, Elamakkara, Cheranalloor, Palluruthy, Eloor, Fort Kochi, Kadavanthra, Hill Palace, Kalamassery, Kannamali, Mattancherry, Thoppumpady, Inforpak and Kurumppumpady police stations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.