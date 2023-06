June 17, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

Eighteen cases were registered against people on Friday for dumping waste in public places in the district.

The cases were registered in Maradu, Elamakkara, Cheranalloor, Palluruthy, Eloor, Fort Kochi, Kadavanthra, Hill Palace, Kalamassery, Kannamali, Mattancherry, Thoppumpady, Inforpak and Kurumppumpady police stations.