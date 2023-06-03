ADVERTISEMENT

Waste dumping: 12 cases registered in Ernakulam

June 03, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Action also taken against illegal discharge of untreated waste water into Ezhupunna Road in Chellanam

The Hindu Bureau

The police registered cases against 12 persons for illegal waste dumping in Ernakulam on Friday.

A total of ten cases were registered under Ernakulam Central, Fort Kochi, Kadavanthra, Harbour, Kannamaly, Mattancherry and Thrikkakara police station limits. Two cases were registered at Nedumbassery and Njarakkal stations under the rural police limits.

Besides acting against illegal dumping of waste in public places, action was also taken against illegal discharge of untreated waste water into Ezhupunna Road, Chellanam.

