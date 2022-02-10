Kochi

Waste dump catches fire in Kochi

A waste dump inside the former Kochi metro casting yard on Seaport-Airport Road caught fire around 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The blaze, far away from residential areas, was noticed by a police patrol team, which informed the Fire Department at once.

Sources in the department said it had found it difficult to make the presence of fire personnel felt at the site even as a team was engaged in dousing flames at Kinfra park at Kalamassery.

The department had just one fire tender (from Kakkanad) to be deployed at the site. Efforts to contain the flames continued for the better part of the day, and the situation was brought under control in the afternoon.


