Waste disposal top priority, says new Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Radhamani Pillai

Radhamani Pillai, elected chairperson of the Thrikkakara Municipality on Saturday, said finding a solution to the nagging problem of waste disposal was her top priority as she took charge. She added that the problem had dogged the municipality for a long while now.

The ban on dumping biodegradable waste at the Brahmapuram yard, used by the Kochi Corporation, has accentuated the problem even as the municipal authority has experimented with a variety of solutions without great result.

She said she had just been elected as chairperson, but for her the most important issue before the municipality was proper waste disposal. It is estimated that around 20 tonnes of household waste is collected almost on a daily basis from the municipal area. The authorities first introduced a scheme to handle waste at source, which had not yielded the desired result. The task was then handed over to a private agency, which has also not been effective.

Ms. Pillai of the Congress was elected chairperson comfortably on Saturday after weeks of uncertainty over differences of opinion within the United Democratic Front (UDF). She ultimately sailed through with 24 votes in the 43-member council, with one of the UDF vote being invalid.

The Opposition candidate for the chairperson’s position Ajuna Hashim garnered 17 votes as one of the LDF supporters stayed away from voting, apparently due to ill health. The results are on expected lines, said a Congress leader and councillor in Thrikkakara after the election of Ms. Pillai.

The importance attached to the victory of the UDF candidate in the voting was underscored by the presence of Congress party’s district leadership during and after the election. Mohammed Shiyas, Ernakulam district president of the Congress, congratulated Ms. Pillai after the election results came through.

The vice-chairman of the municipality will be elected on August 4. Muslim League is fielding P.M. Younus as its candidate for the position and he is expected to sail through the voting with the party leadership behind him.

The election of Ms. Pillai brings the curtains down on nearly a month-long drama over the election of a new chairperson after the term for then chairperson Ajitha Thankappan ended on June 27. Ms. Thankappan of the Congress was expected to step down according to the inner party agreement. However, she stepped down only on July 3 alleging she wanted the party leadership at the district level to hear her grievance regarding how her own party members failed her and created obstacles during her term in office.

According to the arrangements within the ruling front, Ms. Thankappan was to be chairperson for the first two-and-a-half years. She was to be succeeded by Ms. Pillai. Similarly, P.M. Younus is tipped to be vice-chairman in the second term after P.A. Ibrahimkutty. The latter was also to have stepped down but did not until he was voted out in a No Confidence Motion in which three of his own Muslim League colleagues voted against him.

District leadership of the Muslim League said on Saturday that the party had stood firm behind its decision to follow the inner party agreement and wanted Mr. Younus to succeed Mr. Ibrahimkutty.

