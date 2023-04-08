Waste collection yet to return to normal in Kochi; dumping of waste in public places on the rise

April 08, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Collection of waste from households within Kochi Corporation limits is not yet back to normal even as incidents of dumping of mixed waste in public places are on the rise.

The alleged non-cooperation of a section of waste collectors on being brought under the Haritha Karma Sena fold for fear of drop in income and the delay in the ward-level assigning of households to Haritha Karma Sena members have not helped either.

“Even as waste dumped in public places is being removed from maximum possible sites, even more dumping keeps happening. This forces diversion of Haritha Karma Sena members to these sites to segregate the waste and that hits the household waste collection. Since the waste dumped is mixed, its segregation is even more difficult,” said S. Renjini, district coordinator of Nava Kerala Mission.

Previously, mixed waste was segregated and sent to facilities such as cement factories in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. But now, the Pollution Control Board authorities there have introduced restrictions and not more than a limited number of trucks from Kerala carrying such waste are allowed through check-posts.

So far, training has been imparted to 150-odd Haritha Karma Sena members in the first phase. In the second phase, health inspectors concerned will assign them households at the ward-level.

The disorganised waste collection system and the involvement of far too many persons have not made the shift to a unified Haritha Karma Sena system easy. A section of those engaged in waste collection were not willing to part with information about the number of households covered.

For instance, in one division, they claimed to cover 2,500 households only for a survey to peg the number around 600. Also, there were up to 14 waste collectors in some wards while six to seven would have been sufficient. Since they could not be abruptly put out of work, a balance of households, shops, establishments and apartments would have to be struck to keep them engaged at a decent income.

In the past, many of them used to collect mixed waste, especially from occupants in high-rise apartments who were willing to pay a handsome amount to get rid of the problem. This will not be possible any more and could lead to a dent in their income.

“There are complaints that waste collection is yet to be fully streamlined. We are facing considerable flak from our members when we ask them to arrange for source-level treatment of waste on their own. They are asking why the Corporation is collecting tax if they are absolving themselves from their primary responsibility of waste management,” said P. Rangadasa Prabhu, president of Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC).

There were also complaints about the Corporation’s schedule for collection of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. “We were asked to collect only plastic last Tuesday on short notice. This created much problems both for us and the families as many of them had not segregated the plastic for us to collect,” said a Haritha Karma Sena member in Vennala region. That the public is yet to embrace the concept of segregation has also added to the woes of waste collectors.