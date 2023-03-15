ADVERTISEMENT

Waste collection resumes in Kochi city

March 15, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Corporation has resumed collection of non-biodegradable waste. The government had earlier decided not to allow non-degradable waste to be taken to the Brahmapuram plant site following the fire. Plastic collected from houses will be handed over to the Clean Kerala Company.

The refuse collected from the Edappally division was handed over to the company. The Haritha Karma Sena will collect both degradable and non-degradable waste. Training of workers will be completed before March 31, said a communication from Mayor M. Anilkumar.

