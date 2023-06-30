Waste collection: local bodies demand HKS user fee before providing services

June 30, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Local bodies in Ernakulam have started putting on hold their services, including issue of various certificates to those who have not paid the user fee for availing the services of the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) for doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste.

The move comes amid an assessment by the Kudumbashree Mission that the user fee coverage of the HKS in the district was lagging at 52%. The government had earlier issued an order making payment of user fee mandatory for collection and disposal of non-biodegradable waste from households and institutions.

“We are now asking defaulters approaching us for various services to remit payment due to the HKS. The processing of online applications for various certificates issued by the municipality is done only after payment of user fee,” said A.D. Sujil, chairman, Eloor Municipality. Around 80% of households and institutions in Eloor have started availing HKS services. The coverage has achieved the 100% mark in six wards. The monthly user fee is ₹50, according to the chairman.

Thripunithura municipal chairperson Rema Santhosh said the civic body had also started implementing the government order for ensuring 100% coverage in deploying HKS volunteers for doorstep waste collection. Those who default on payment of user fee will receive the services of the civic body after payment of arrears, she said. The total coverage of HKS is around 60% in Thripunithura Municipality, and efforts are on to scale it up in a few months.

