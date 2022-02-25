Washing of feet ritual renamed, temple Board informs Kerala High Court

Decision taken following media reports

The Panthrandu Namaskaram at Sree Poornathrayeesha Temple, Thripunithura, where the feet of 12 Brahmins are washed has been renamed Samaradhana, the Cochin Devasom Board has informed the Kerala High Court.

In an affidavit filed before the court, the Board said the decision was taken after a meeting of the Akhila Thanthri Samajam following media reports that the devotees were made to wash the feet of Brahmins. It was not the devotees but the chief priest who washed the feet of priests in connection with the Panthrandu Namaskaram, it submitted.

The Kerala High Court had taken a suo motu case after media reports about the ritual.

The Board submitted that it had the duty to ensure that the regular traditional rights were performed promptly in accordance with the practice prevalent in religious institutions. It was also a trite law that the rituals and ceremonies in the temple shall continue to be executed as during the period of the former rulers of Cochin.

The court posted the case for March 4.