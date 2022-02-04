Washing of feet ritual at temple kicks up a row

Minister seeks report from Cochin Devaswom Board president

A ritual involving washing the feet of Brahmins at the Sree Poornathrayeesa temple in Thripunithura has kicked up a row, attracting the reprimand of Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan, who dubbed it as unbecoming of a civilised society.

The ritual named “Kaalkazhichoottu” involved washing the feet of Brahmins either by the thanthri (chief priest) or another priest on their arrival, feeding them and then offering them with a shawl and “dakshina” on their departure.

After the ritual created a stir, Mr. Radhakrishnan rang up the Cochin Devaswom Board president V. Nandakumar and sought a report. “Steps will be taken to eradicate such rituals bringing disrepute to Kerala known for its legacy of renaissance. Action will also be taken against similar medieval rituals unacceptable to any civilised society prevalent in temples under other Devaswom Boards as well,” Mr. Radhakrishnan stated in his social media post.

Mr. Nandakumar said that discussions would be held with thanthri and other authorities concerned before taking a decision on doing away with the ritual. He clarified that the ritual figured in the “rate list” of offerings of the temples under the Cochin Devaswom Board for several years.

“It is performed either by the thanthri or the priest and the devotees are not permitted to perform it. It has been in vogue for years and was nothing more than in keeping with our tradition of welcoming guests just as a bridegroom is received with a similar ritual of washing the feet,” he said.

Mr. Nandakumar said that the ritual turned controversial after another temple under the board in Kodungalloor, in their over enthusiasm, tried to popularise the ritual by opening it up to devotees without consulting the board.

He said that the ritual was performed sparingly as a solution after a devapreshnam either at households or temples threw up the problem of “Brahmanical curse”.