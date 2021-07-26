Warring INL factions claim majority support

Kochi

26 July 2021 12:30 IST

Dismissing the reports that the organisation had split, the faction led by general secretary Kasim Irikkoor maintained that the “Koduvally gang” and State president A. P. Abdul Wahab had been ousted.

A day after the split in the Indian National League, the two factions in the party were busy ensuring the support of the party workers and leaders.

Following the scuffle between party workers at Kochi, leaders of the two factions in the organisation had expelled each other on Sunday and also claimed the support of the majority party workers and leaders.

Dismissing the reports that the organisation had split, the faction led by general secretary Kasim Irikkoor maintained that the “Koduvally gang” and State president A. P. Abdul Wahab had been ousted. The party national president had expelled Mr. Wahab and seven others from the organisation and there was no split in the party, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The party leaders and most of the workers from 13 districts, majority of the working committee and State committee members and the frontal organisations were still with the party, Mr. Kasim maintained. The faction also elected V. Hamsa Haji as the working president of the organisation.

The party will focus on the ongoing membership campaign. Strengthening and restructuring the organisation at all levels was the agenda before the party, a constituent of the LDF, as the term of the party committees had expired. The organisation will also undertake programmes for widening the mass base of the LDF, said Mr. Kasim.

Incidentally, Ahamad Devarkovil, the State Minister in the LDF government, has aligned himself with the faction led by Mr. Kasim.

At the same time, Mr. Wahab said the majority of the party workers had pledged their support to the faction led by him. In some districts where some leaders had aligned themselves with the other faction, the majority of workers had joined hands with the organisation, he claimed.

Mr. Wahab, who had expelled Mr. Kasim from the post on Sunday, said the party all India president’s decision to expel him from the party was unacceptable to him. Earlier too, the all India president had expelled several party workers which was challenged inside the organisation, he said.

The faction has appointed C. P. Nasar as the new general secretary of the organisation and decided to convene the State council of the organisation on August 3 to decide on the future course of action. A three-member committee has also been appointed to probe the developments that took place on Sunday, said Mr. Wahab.