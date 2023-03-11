Warnings about shortcomings in biomining at Brahmapuram went unheeded

March 11, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Warnings by a technical committee appointed by the government and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) about the glaring lapses in the biomining work at Brahmapuram dumping yard went unheeded, according to official records.

The technical committee meeting held on January 3, 2022 had made it clear that the biomining work could be approved if the company entrusted with it complied with nearly 24 conditions. Among the directions, the key recommendation was to ensure that there must be a clear action plan for removal of refuse-derived fuel recovered after biomining. Preferably, contractors have to be empanelled for the purpose by the Kochi Corporation, or adequate arrangements should be made by the agency to prevent accumulation of waste. Recovered plastic must to be bailed and handed over to cement plants for co-incineration, it said.

A joint inspection and meeting of the technical committee held on January 6 this year to assess the progress of biomining and land reclamation project had found that segregation of legacy waste was not properly done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Huge stones and wood pieces mixed up with plastic were found with the rejects. Hence, instructions were given to the Corporation to use fine sieve to reduce the volume of rejects. It was also told to dispose rejects as per the Municipal Solid Waste guidelines.

According to representatives of Zonta Infratech, which was entrusted with the biomining work, efforts to hand over refuse-derived fuel to cement manufacturing companies failed owing to its poor quality. Despite objections from the technical committee and Corporation officials, the company was permitted to continue storing refuse-derived fuel at the site itself, on the grounds that it could be used as fuel for the proposed waste-to-energy plant.