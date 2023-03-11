ADVERTISEMENT

Warnings about shortcomings in biomining at Brahmapuram went unheeded

March 11, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Key recommendation was to ensure a clear action plan for removal of refuse-derived fuel recovered after biomining

G. Krishnakumar

Warnings by a technical committee appointed by the government and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) about the glaring lapses in the biomining work at Brahmapuram dumping yard went unheeded, according to official records.

The technical committee meeting held on January 3, 2022 had made it clear that the biomining work could be approved if the company entrusted with it complied with nearly 24 conditions. Among the directions, the key recommendation was to ensure that there must be a clear action plan for removal of refuse-derived fuel recovered after biomining. Preferably, contractors have to be empanelled for the purpose by the Kochi Corporation, or adequate arrangements should be made by the agency to prevent accumulation of waste. Recovered plastic must to be bailed and handed over to cement plants for co-incineration, it said.

A joint inspection and meeting of the technical committee held on January 6 this year to assess the progress of biomining and land reclamation project had found that segregation of legacy waste was not properly done.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Huge stones and wood pieces mixed up with plastic were found with the rejects. Hence, instructions were given to the Corporation to use fine sieve to reduce the volume of rejects. It was also told to dispose rejects as per the Municipal Solid Waste guidelines.

According to representatives of Zonta Infratech, which was entrusted with the biomining work, efforts to hand over refuse-derived fuel to cement manufacturing companies failed owing to its poor quality. Despite objections from the technical committee and Corporation officials, the company was permitted to continue storing refuse-derived fuel at the site itself, on the grounds that it could be used as fuel for the proposed waste-to-energy plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US