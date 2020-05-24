War room to clear doubts

KOCHI

24 May 2020 01:10 IST

A district-level war room has been opened to clear doubts of students about the conduct of the remaining SSLC, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary exams. It has been set up at the office of the Deputy Director of Education.

Phone: 0484 -2422210, 0484-2422227, 98950 42643. Vocational HSc (94470 26569) and HSc (82810 91563).

