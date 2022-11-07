War of words continues over flooding of Kochi city

UDF accuses civic administration of failing to clear city drains and canals on time; Mayor criticises Hibi Eden and T.J. Vinod for taking out “politically motivated protests”

UDF councillors stage a protest in front of the Kochi Corporation office on Monday raising the issue of waterlogging in the city. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The recurrent flooding of M.G. Road and other parts of the city has triggered a blame game in the Kochi Corporation with the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) accusing each other of failing to address the issue.

The UDF and the Congress stepped up pressure on the civic administration last week with Youth Congress activists laying siege to Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar in his chamber. They were later arrested by the police.

On Monday, the UDF councillors took the protest out to the streets by organising a hunger strike in front of the Corporation office. The UDF district leadership backed the protest by accusing the civic administration of failing to clear city drains and canals on time, which according to them, resulted in the flooding. The lack of planning and implementation of flood mitigation measures resulted in the inundation, they said. Kochi needs a permanent and effective mechanism to mitigate flooding, according to the UDF district meeting.

Meanwhile, Mr. Anilkumar has criticised Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and MLA T. J. Vinod for taking out “politically motivated protests” in the city.

The civic body had been coordinating various agencies to address the issue and initiated mitigation measures, he said. As many as six review meetings were convened since the Onam holidays involving Kochi Corporation, Public Works department, Irrigation department, Kochi Metro Rail Limited and Cochin Smart Mission Limited. The traders of Kochi and other stakeholders were also actively cooperating with the efforts. Mr. Eden and Mr. Vinod, who had attended the review meetings, were aware of the developments, he added.

Mr. Hibi, who had functioned as MLA and MP of Ernakulam for over a decade, and Mr. Vinod, who had served as Deputy Mayor and chairperson of the development standing committee, were behaving as if they had no role in the affairs of the city, said Mr. Anilkumar. The people of Kochi would see through the politically motivated protests organised by Mr. Vinod and Mr. Eden, he said, adding that the Corporation would go ahead with its flood mitigation measures.