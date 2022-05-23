Wanted criminal from Kanhangad arrested
Details shared in almost all WhatsApp groups of the police across Kerala
The Central police has arrested a person who has been allegedly terrorising the people of Kanhangad for a while. The arrested, identified as Ashokan, 32, from Kanhangad, is accused in multiple cases.
The residents of Kanhangad and the police have been reportedly on the hunt for the man for many days. His details were shared in almost all WhatsApp groups of the police across the State.
Following this, he was nabbed by a team led by inspector S. Vijaysankar and comprising of Premkumar, Akhil, and Vishnu; senior civil police officers Aneesh, Vinod, and Ignatius; and civil police officers Shihab and Shyam.
