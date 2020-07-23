Wall paintings, icon being restored in Kolencherry church

Artists have begun restoration work on a set of wall paintings, including a 150-year-old icon, at St. Peter's and Paul's Orthodox Church, Kolencherry in Ernakulam district.

These wall paintings and the icon were damaged as the church had remained closed for a while. Dampness and age began to show on the pictures which the parishioners felt needed to be restored to their original glory.

There are 14 wall paintings that depict the life of Jesus from birth to resurrection. These paintings were done before the church was re-consecrated in 1963, said Father Jacob Kurien, vicar of the parish. He said that the icon of the patron saints of the parish St. Peter and St. Paul was around 150 years old and was transplanted to the new church from the old one.

Artist V.M. Jijulal said that the parishioners had invited them to work on the set of wall paintings, done in oil, when the older icon was discovered. It was then decided that the icon would be studied for its old qualities and restored to its original shape using natural pigments.

The icon has three dominant colours - red, green and golden. The golden colour in the old icon is achieved using gold leaves while the restoration work used natural gold pigments, said Mr. Jijulal. He said that four other artists were at work and they expected to complete the restoration work by the middle of August. The works began in June.

Father Kurien said that the establishment of original church at Kolencherry went back to the fourth century. New structures had come as time passed and the present church was dedicated in 1963.