‘Walkway project will be executed with legal sanctions’

09 January 2021 01:49 IST

The existing bund in the Chilavanoor lake will be demolished in compliance with the High Court order, and the Padmasarovaram walkway and cycle track project will be implemented with all permissions and legal sanctions, Mayor M. Anilkumar said after a visit to the project site.

The initial idea for the project had been to construct a cycle track and walkway on poromboke land alongside private property without affecting the lake. But obstructing water flow, the cycle track was being constructed without permission from the Coastal Zone Management Authority, and the High Court ordered its demolition, said a release.

“The construction has caused a loss of ₹1 crore,” Mr. Anilkumar said. Working out a timeline for the demolition would be discussed, he said.

The Mayor, along with District Collector S. Suhas and GCDA Chairman V. Salim, also visited the site of a prospective memorial for poet G. Sanakara Kurup near the High Court. Former Deputy Mayor B. Bhadra, grand daughter of the poet, was also present. The idea was conceived during the term of the 2000-2005 council, and an acre had been identified for the memorial, Mr. Anilkumar said.

“But with no progress after that, the size of the land has reduced to 25 cents. To make a pathway leading to it, we will have to cut across land that belongs to the GCDA. The GCDA has asked for compensation in the form of land at another location, which the Revenue authorities will have to identify. Discussions will have to be held with the State government to resolve the matter,” he said. The construction of the memorial will be hastened, he added.

Mr. Anilkumar also asked engineers at the corporation and part of the Operation Breakthrough to examine and come up with a report on preventing waterlogging in the area around the KSEB substation at Kaloor.