Walkway project: AAP for action against Mayor

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appealed to the High Court to initiate suo motu proceedings against Mayor Soumini Jain for allegedly attempting to carry out construction projects on the Chilavannoor lake in violation of CRZ norms.

“Plans are being readied for the construction of a cycle track on the waterbody, instead of demolishing the bund that was illegally constructed for the purpose. People are having a harrowing time due to COVID-19. It has been accentuated by fear of heavy rain and floods, and the government is keen to lessen its impact. Still, the Mayor reportedly wants to go ahead with the project in violation of the Disaster Management Act and environmental norms, especially CRZ rules. This is a challenge to the rule of law and threat to the safety of people,” alleged AAP leader Foji John..

Water overflowing from the lake had entered houses on the banks in 2019. More structures on the bund will worsen matters, the reason why the Revenue Department had opposed the project. The District Collector had stayed the construction, while the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) had termed it illegal. The Mayor’s decision to go ahead with the construction is nothing but misuse of AMRUT funds. A Vigilance probe too is under way since the bund and the cycle track above will cause extensive flooding in Kadavanthra, Chettichira, and Kaloor, he added.

On its part, the district administration has not taken steps to remove the bund as part of the Operation Breakthrough initiative, Mr. John said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Jain termed the charges as baseless. The project involves the construction of a four-metre-wide walkway-cum-cycle track of over 5,500 metres, linking Subhash Bose Road with the Elamkulam metro station and SA Road. It was part of the corporation’s non-motorised transport (NMT) initiative. The corporation council and the State-level technical committee had approved it. Besides, the AMRUT authorities had approved the DPR, the Mayor said.

There were no lapses in tendering work either, and it was carried out as was done for other AMRUT projects. The agreement included the demolition of the bund once the walkway-cum-track was built over it. It will be built 1.50 metres above the high-tide level. The structure will in no way affect tidal inflow and outflow. Moreover, there is no link between the 2019 floods and the bund. It is a government project and has the approval of the National Centre for Earth Science Studies, Ms. Jain added.

“The objections raised by the KCZMA were taken up with the State government. We hope the government helps us realise the project,” she said.