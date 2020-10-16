Walkway along Periyar mooted to check industrial pollution

SLMC recommends construction of facility close to companies

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management constituted by the National Green Tribunal has recommended the construction of an inspection bridge similar to a walkway along the banks of the Periyar for effective surveillance against industrial pollution.

The proposal has been placed before the tribunal among other recommendations to save the river from indiscriminate human and industrial pollution. “Construction of such a bridge cannot be dispensed with for the reason that it is expensive. One should be reminded of the following words of Guy McPherson, an American environmentalist — If you think the economy is more important than the environment, try holding your breath while counting your money. Unless, the rivers in the State are rejuvenated, posterity will give a judgement against the present generation,” said A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai, chairman of SLMC, in his report filed before the Southern Bench of the tribunal.

Saving time

The proposal is to have the bridge close to the industrial units situated along the river. “This could be useful for inspection without losing much time when a suspected case of industrial pollution is reported in the river. The collection of samples is usually done by State Pollution Control Board officials by using a boat to reach the spot, where the pollution has occurred. Effluents would be often washed away by the time enforcement officials reach the spot because of the water flow in the river,” said Mr. Pillai. He said that the proposed walkway has to be set up close to the compound wall of industrial units. “It will save considerable time in identifying those responsible for the pollution of the river as officials could reach the site immediately,” he said. The committee had found that thick bushes on the banks of the river and outside the compound wall of industrial units at Edayar were hampering the surveillance process carried out by the board. This has to be carried out with the assistance of the Irrigation Department, it said.

The committee has recommended that the local bodies along the banks of the Periyar river should close down any industry or establishment within their limits found violating the provisions and dumping effluents into the river. The civic bodies have to step up surveillance by installing CCTV facility, it said.