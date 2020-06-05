Kochi

Walk-through scanner installed at collectorate

A walk-through temperature scanner, which does not require any human contact, was made functional at the district collectorate in Kakkanad on Thursday.

The scanner costing around ₹1.5 lakh was developed by Camio Automations. District Collector S. Suhas, who inaugurated the scanner, said the installation of similar systems at other offices in the district was under consideration.

In view of the defamatory reports circulating about the COVID-19-affected Air India Express official in the district, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, in charge of the district, said strict action would be initiated against those spreading false and demeaning information about the officer.

She was involved in the stupendous job of bringing back stranded Indians from abroad and had tested negative initially. She had maintained physical distancing and had never gone out without wearing a mask, he said.

