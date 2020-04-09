Walk-in Sample Kiosk draws national attention

The Walk-in Sample Kiosk (WISK) that was demonstrated at the district collectorate here on Monday has drawn national attention, and a major corporate house has contacted the State government, expressing its willingness to fund the project, said sources in the district administration.

Easy procedure

WISK was developed by doctors of the Health Department and Government Medical College, Ernakulam, for taking throat swabs from suspected patients without having to wear the personal protection equipment (PPE). This will enable healthcare professionals to obtain samples quicker and more easily. Donning and removing PPE for taking each throat swab sample was a major hindrance as it made sample collection a laborious and time-consuming process.

With the rapid real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to be made available in the district soon, sample collection will have to become quicker to meet the challenge of testing more and more people.

Mattanchery hospital

After making the non-functional PVS Hospital a COVID-19 treatment facility, the district administration has taken up restructuring the Mattanchery Women and Child Hospital to modernise its facilities.

Nearly ₹40 lakh was spent on renovating PVS Hospital by repairing ventilators and electrical cables and sorting out other issues and making available 15 ventilators, 70 ICU beds, and 70 ordinary beds.

The ₹2-crore plan for renovating the Mattanchery hospital envisages modernising the facility with contributions from MLA funds and other resources. K.J. Maxy, MLA, has provided ₹1 crore for the project.

District Collector S. Suhas said government resources would be utilised to modernise the government healthcare institution that would enable more people in the area to utilise the facility. It will also reduce the West Kochi population’s dependence on the District General Hospital.