Walayar girls’ death: HC adjourns petition for court-monitored probe

February 27, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court adjourned by three weeks the hearing on a petition seeking a court-monitored further probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of two minor girls at Walayar. When the petition filed by the mother of the girls came up, the CBI submitted that it was probing all the possibilities in the case. The CBI also produced a report on the progress of the further investigation in a sealed cover before the court.

The CBI counsel submitted that the further investigation was being conducted into all the angles of the case. The petitioner said the present investigation was not on the right track. The agency was trying to submit a final report in a hurry without conducting a proper further investigation into the case.