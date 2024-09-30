Walayar deaths: HC adjourns hearing on plea for court monitoring of CBI probe

The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to November 29 the hearing on a petition seeking a court monitoring of the ongoing CBI investigation into the death of two minor girls at Walayar.

The petition was filed by the mother of the deceased girls. She also sought a directive to the CBI to conduct an investigation into the role of child pornography mafia in the death of the girls. The petitioner contended that the CBI was acting under someone’s influence. The investigation was not on the right track. The agency was trying to submit a final report in a hurry without conducting a proper investigation, the petitioner said.