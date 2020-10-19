Walayar case | High Court to hear appeal in November

All-India Janadhipathya Mahila Association workers staging a dharna in Pathanamthitta town, demanding reinvestigation of the case pertaining to the rape-and-death of two minor girls in Walayar.

KOCHI

19 October 2020 16:41 IST

State concedes there were lapses in the investigation of the crime and trial,

Kerala government has informed the High Court that it was willing to reinvestigate the sexual abuse and deaths of two minor sisters of Walayar.

The State made its position clear before the court while seeking an early hearing for the appeal filed against the acquittal of the accused by a trial court. The State also conceded that there were lapses in the investigation of the crime and its trial.

Accepting the submission of the State, the High Court has decided to consider the appeal from November 9. The mother of the deceased children and the State government had filed appeals against the trial court order in November. It was in March this year that the court considered the case last.

The acquittal of the accused had generated a hue and cry in the State with various political parties and organisations coming out against what they termed as the tardy police investigation and inefficient prosecution.

A judicial commission appointed by the State government had found that the prosecutors in the case failed to truly and faithfully utilise proof gathered during probe. The lapses of the two prosecutors during the trial of the sexual abuse and death case of two sisters had swayed the verdict in the sensational case, the commission found out.

P. K. Haneefa, the judicial commission, who probed the lapses in the investigation and prosecution of the cases, also blasted the police for the tardy investigation during the early stage and recommended action against a police Sub- Inspector.