Wakf Board chairman T.K. Hamsa to resign, cites health reasons

July 30, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - KOCHI

With one-and-a-half years more left to complete his term as the chairman of the Kerala State Wakf Board, veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader T. K. Hamsa will step down shortly amidst reports of difference of opinion with V. Abdurahiman, Minister of Wakf. Mr. Hamsa is expected to resign on August 1.

The decision has generated some interest in Muslim political parties, especially the Indian Union Muslim League, as he had been a fierce critic of the League.

While confirming his decision to step down, Mr. Hamsa denied reports of any difference of opinion with the Minister. Mr. Hamsa said the party had accepted his request to relieve him of the post.

The age factor

“The party had earlier fixed an age limit of 75 for its leaders for holding various posts in the organisation and the government. However, it relaxed the age restrictions while appointing me as the chairman. I would cross 87 years of age when the term as the chairman is completed. Hence, the decision to step down,” he said.

“The State secretariat of the CPI(M) took the decision in consultation with me. I am battling several health issues. I had requested the party to relieve me of the responsibility considering my age and poor health,” he said.

“The League had always been after me and I had never relented to them. It had even cobbled together an alliance with the BJP to defeat me from the Beypore Assembly constituency in 1991,” said Mr. Hamsa on the League’s opposition to him.

Minister’s reaction

Responding to the developments, Mr. Abdurahiman said he was unaware of Mr. Hamsa’s decision. Barring some casual comments made in the board meetings, there has not been any difference of opinion with him. The board had carried out impressive work during the tenure of Mr. Hamsa, including realising a large extent of Wakf holdings, he said.