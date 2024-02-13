Wakf board asks mahallu committees to comply with norms

February 13, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Wakf Board has warned legal action against mahallu committees (mosque committees) found denying the rights to its members and responsible for social ostracism of families.

Such violations have come to the notice of the board. Despite repeated warnings, it has been found that a few committees continued to deny the rights to its members, including expelling members and refusing to provide madrasa education to their children, said M. K Sakeer, chairperson of the board here on Tuesday.

He said that such actions were illegal and violation of several directives issued by the Kerala High Court, State Human Rights Commission and State Minorities Commission. The board will issue circulars against such actions to the committees, he said.

The board has decided to sanction ₹25,000 each annually to select 200 Muslim students belonging to economically backward communities for various higher education programmes.

