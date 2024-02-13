GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wakf board asks mahallu committees to comply with norms

February 13, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Wakf Board has warned legal action against mahallu committees (mosque committees) found denying the rights to its members and responsible for social ostracism of families.

Such violations have come to the notice of the board. Despite repeated warnings, it has been found that a few committees continued to deny the rights to its members, including expelling members and refusing to provide madrasa education to their children, said M. K Sakeer, chairperson of the board here on Tuesday.

He said that such actions were illegal and violation of several directives issued by the Kerala High Court, State Human Rights Commission and State Minorities Commission. The board will issue circulars against such actions to the committees, he said.

The board has decided to sanction ₹25,000 each annually to select 200 Muslim students belonging to economically backward communities for various higher education programmes.

Related Topics

religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.