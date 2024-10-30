Vyttila set to witness major traffic reforms after Edappally

A noticeable reduction in traffic snarls at Kalamassery, Edappally, and other congested junctions on NH 544 over the past few days was proof that the traffic reforms initiated jointly by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) and the Traffic police were paying off, said Jerson T. M., Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer (RTO), on Tuesday (October 29).

He told the media here that under the initiative, the total number of ‘conflict points’ for vehicles at Kalamassery had been reduced from 17 to three. Similarly, the reforms at Edappally had reduced direct vehicle crossings, allowing an additional minute of green signal for vehicles moving straight from bypass to NH 66 and back. This had significantly decreased the waiting time for the green signal, he said.

Similar reforms were planned for Vyttila, the largest junction in the State, allowing buses and other vehicles to directly access Kaniampuzha Road leading to the Vyttila Mobility Hub, instead of navigating steep turns. The changes were part of ongoing efforts to decongest various junctions, including Angamaly and Aluva on NH 544, as directed by Transport Minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar after his inspections earlier this year. Steps had been implemented to alleviate congestion at Athani Junction and in Angamaly town, he added.

At Aluva, measures have been implemented to restructure signal systems, facilitating seamless transit of vehicles into the town. Besides, a ₹42 lakh project aimed at decongesting North Paravur by remodelling U-turns is currently awaiting administrative sanction. The MVD is also developing a plan to establish signal-free junctions in the congested Aluva-Edappally-Aroor corridor in the near future.

In response to concerns about the ‘inaction’ of the Public Works Department (PWD) and civic agencies in addressing the proliferation of potholes, Mr. Jerson said that the MVD enforcement wing had been conducting safety audits of roads to identify black spots where traffic congestion and accidents occur. The information would be shared with the District Road Safety Council, and the MVD has been directly engaging with the agencies responsible for maintaining the roads to address these issues, he addded.

To ensure the roadworthiness of public transport buses following mechanical issues that had led to fires and accidents, he said the MVD had mandated annual fitness tests, though new buses were only required to undergo fitness assessments once every two years.

Vyttila decongestion

Referring to the plan to decongest Vyttila, K. Manoj, the Enforcement RTO (Ernakulam), said that the MVD had sought the cooperation of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which owns the 16-km Edappally-Aroor NH 66 Bypass. “The aim is to reduce the width of the 16-m-wide roundabout at the junction and to trim edges of the traffic medians for smoother traffic flow. This will facilitate the construction of U-turns on either side of the roundabout at Vyttila,” he added.

He urged members of the public to send photos and videos of obstructive parking and other traffic-rule violations to Citizen Sentinel, a recently launched facility that allows individuals to upload images and videos of traffic rule violations through the NextGen Parivahan app.

MVD officials will verify the submissions and issue e-challans to the vehicle owners. The app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, features built-in links that allow users to directly share videos and photographs with MVD control rooms.