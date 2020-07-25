Vyttila, Kundannoor flyovers may be ready by August-end

KOCHI

25 July 2020 00:17 IST

‘Damaged service roads at two junctions to be restored in a week’

The Public Works Department (NH wing) has fixed August-end as the deadline to complete all work on the six-lane flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor on the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass.

Almost 95% of work on the two flyovers has been completed. Work is pending on the Palarivattom side of the Vyttila flyover and on the Aroor side of the Kundannoor flyover. It includes fixing of approach slabs which have been cast. Their foundation is ready.

The other work included fixing of RCC slabs, filling of areas within retention walls on the approach portion on the two pending sides and finally surfacing using bituminous macadam bituminous concrete (BMBC), said sources associated with the flyover work. Dry weather is needed for the BMBC work. Simultaneously, work at the two junctions such as readying medians and installing signal systems will be carried out. Already, lights have been installed on the structures, except on the approach portions. Some more painting work too is pending. Damaged service roads at the two junctions would be restored in a week, they added.

In Kundannoor, the area beneath the central span of the flyover has been covered using paver blocks and traffic is being allowed to take turns. The demand is rife to introduce such a measure in Vyttila too to prevent vehicles having to travel an additional 3 km (to Chalikkavattom and Thykoodam on either side) to cross the junction. The worst affected are private and KSRTC buses which have to travel the extra distance every trip, wasting time and fuel.

The PWD is slated to take a call on the second phase development work at Vyttila Junction, once the flyover is commissioned. The work includes constructing an underpass to enable hassle-free movement of vehicles on the S.A. Road-Thripunithura stretch. Extending the service roads northward for a wider underpass beneath Vyttila railway overbridge is yet another long-pending proposal. The existing underpass cannot cater to two-way traffic and does not have a footpath.