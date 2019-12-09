Vyttila, Kundannoor flyover works on track, says PWD

Officials of the PWD (NH wing) expressed confidence that the six-lane flyovers at Vyttila and Kundannoor will be readied for commissioning in March, as per the revised schedule.

The 18-month deadline to commission the Vyttila flyover had expired in May 2019. It was revised to September and December and later to March 2020, in view of stoppage of works for about a month. This followed a concern flagged by an engineer of the quality wing. The work resumed after inspection by experts from IIT-Madras’ Department of Civil Engineering in August.

A PWD official associated with the work said that 75% of work was over. “The work on approach spans on the Aroor side is almost over. A similar work on the Palarivattom side will commence as soon as slip roads are opened to vehicles. The vehicles will be diverted through the slip roads when barricades similar to those at the rest of the flyover site are erected on the central portion near the Vyttila railway overbridge. This will be followed by raising of service roads on both sides on the Palarivattom side,” he said.

Official sources said that movement of traffic could be streamlined better if land was acquired on the eastern side of Vyttila Junction, on the Aroor and Palarivattom sides. Similarly, the police watch tower on the western side must be relocated and potholes in its vicinity filled to smoothen traffic flow on that side.

“In Kundannoor, 70% of work is over on the flyover. We are hopeful of adhering to the initial deadline of March 2020 to complete the work,” PWD sources said.

Second-phase work

Approximately, 50% of the 1-lakh passenger car units that cross Vyttila and Kundannoor daily are expected to rely on the flyovers. Once they are commissioned, the PWD (NH wing) is expected to take a call on second-phase development works of Vyttila Junction. A round about at the junction, a wider underpass beneath Vyttila railway overbridge and an underpass linking S.A. Road and Vyttila-Thripunithura Road are expected to be considered, it is learnt.