Vyttila, Kundannoor 2nd phase development report ready

Kochi

22 June 2021 23:22 IST

Public Works Department seeks inclusion of project in KIIFB list

The Public Works Department (NH wing) has readied a report on the second phase development work on Vyttila and Kundannoor junctions in order to seek their inclusion in Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) projects.

This is because traffic congestion prevails at the two junctions even after six-lane flyovers built by the PWD were commissioned in January. Pedestrians too find it difficult to cross the junction. All this can be prevented if land is acquired at all four sides of the junction to widen the bell mouths, a PWD official said.

The agency has envisaged a survey in pursuance of its report in order to ready a DPR to include the second phase development of the two congested junctions in projects listed under KIIFB. The opinion of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which owns the Edappally-Aroor NH bypass, too has to be sought.

But the long-pending demand for a four-lane underpass linking S.A. Road with Thripunithura — in order to streamline traffic flow in east-west direction — does not find mention in the report readied by the PWD. Moreover, the PWD has not returned possession of the flyover sites at the two junctions back to the NHAI, it is learnt.

Mayor M. Anilkumar had recently convened a meeting on decongesting the city, including the two junctions. “Officials of the NHAI, PWD (Roads wing) and traffic police were present. The Kochi Corporation will take the lead in convening yet another meeting so that the opinion of the PWD (NH wing) and the NHAI can be consolidated and a common ground arrived at to kick-start second phase development works. There is a need to lessen the circumference of the new roundabout and islands at Vyttila Junction, while paver blocks at Kundannoor must be relaid to ensure a smooth ride for motorists,” he said.

The Vyttila United Forum had submitted a memorandum signed by 4,000 people to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan before the Vyttila flyover works began, suggesting elevated U-turns on either side of the junction.

“This would have done away with the need for signal lights at the junction. The flyovers cater mostly to long-distance vehicles, leaving intra-city and regional traffic to wait on end in snarls beneath. At the same time, a two-lane stretch on the northern side of the roundabout is lying totally vacant, due to shoddy planning by the PWD,” forum chairman Thampy V.R. said.