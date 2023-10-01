HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vyttila Junction redevelopment hanging fire

October 01, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Vyttila Junction in Kochi on Saturday.

A view of Vyttila Junction in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The redevelopment of Vyttila Junction is hanging fire, almost three years after the worsening of traffic congestion despite the Public Works department (NH wing) building a six-lane flyover over the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass.

The department had assured that short- and long-term plans would be finalised and implemented to decongest the busiest junction in Kerala. A whopping one lakh passenger car units cross the junction each day.

While a senior official of the PWD NH wing said that Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) ought to take a call on the junction’s redevelopment and ready a design, KRFB officials said they were yet to be formally entrusted with the task.

The National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) had, after a study, suggested a road running parallel to the backwaters, from Thykoodam up to Elamkulam, to ensure smooth flow of vehicles between Thripunithura and S.A. Road. This would in turn enable seamless flow of vehicles beneath the flyover.

Shamier Abdullah, who had suggested a clover-leaf flyover at Vyttila, demanded that the PWD must urgently acquire land, mainly on the eastern side of the junction, to enable smooth flow of vehicles at free left turns and towards the Vyttila Mobility Hub.

Yacub Mohan George, who retired as Deputy Chief Engineer from PWD, reiterated his demand to build an overbridge from the southern side of Vyttila Junction towards S.A. Road, to smoothen traffic flow in the east-west direction.

On its part, the National Highways Authority of India has begun preparing a detailed project report for an elevated highway on the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass. While this will ensure fast movement of vehicles along the NH Bypass, it has to be seen what measures will be taken to streamline traffic in the east-west direction.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.