Vyttila Junction redevelopment hanging fire

October 01, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The redevelopment of Vyttila Junction is hanging fire, almost three years after the worsening of traffic congestion despite the Public Works department (NH wing) building a six-lane flyover over the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass.

The department had assured that short- and long-term plans would be finalised and implemented to decongest the busiest junction in Kerala. A whopping one lakh passenger car units cross the junction each day.

While a senior official of the PWD NH wing said that Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) ought to take a call on the junction’s redevelopment and ready a design, KRFB officials said they were yet to be formally entrusted with the task.

The National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) had, after a study, suggested a road running parallel to the backwaters, from Thykoodam up to Elamkulam, to ensure smooth flow of vehicles between Thripunithura and S.A. Road. This would in turn enable seamless flow of vehicles beneath the flyover.

Shamier Abdullah, who had suggested a clover-leaf flyover at Vyttila, demanded that the PWD must urgently acquire land, mainly on the eastern side of the junction, to enable smooth flow of vehicles at free left turns and towards the Vyttila Mobility Hub.

Yacub Mohan George, who retired as Deputy Chief Engineer from PWD, reiterated his demand to build an overbridge from the southern side of Vyttila Junction towards S.A. Road, to smoothen traffic flow in the east-west direction.

On its part, the National Highways Authority of India has begun preparing a detailed project report for an elevated highway on the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass. While this will ensure fast movement of vehicles along the NH Bypass, it has to be seen what measures will be taken to streamline traffic in the east-west direction.