Vypeen residents seek permission to construct houses

October 27, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

Coastal dwellers of Vypeen are on the warpath demanding steps to facilitate construction of houses in the area.

The residents alleged that the Kerala State Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) was refusing to pass on the benefits of amendments made to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) 2011 rules introduced by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Though the Ministry introduced CRZ rules in 2019, which contain several provisions that are beneficial to coastal areas, including Vypeen, the rules have not come into force in the State. The CRZ Rules 2011 are still in play in the State as Kerala is yet to get its Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) ready. The benefits of the 2019 rules will be available only after the 2019 CZMP is approved. However, the preparation of the CZMP has been dragging on for years, thus denying the benefits of the new regime to the State, complained CRZ action council president E.K. Saliharan.

Residents of the area, under the aegis of the action council, had recently organised a protest in front of the Edavanakkad village office by putting up hutments there.

The inordinate delay in getting the CZMP notified in Kerala has hit hundreds of residents in six local bodies in the Vypeen area. Though the residents have taken up the matter with the KCZMA, State government, and the Union Ministry, the issue remains unresolved, said Mr. Saliharan.

Responding to the residents’ demand, those at the KCZMA said efforts were being made to incorporate the benefits of amendments to the CZMP 2019 that was being finalised. The plan may be ready in a few months. Once the plan is approved and notified by the Ministry, the 2019 CRZ regime, which reduces the extent of No Development Zone and offers more room for development activities, will come into force, they said.