Vypeen joins Kochi-Muziris Biennale by hosting Art Rooms in two government schools

December 13, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Vypeen has become part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale by hosting the Biennale 2022 Arts By Children (ABC) segment.

Art Rooms have been set up at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Njarakkal, and Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kadamakudy, where art works by children have been exhibited.

The Art Room concept emerged as a space for co-existence without fear, strife, or comparison. It has been imagined as a place in which authentic creative works will take shape. Besides drawing and painting, a few installations are also present in the Art Rooms, according to organisers.

“Without limiting to just children and classrooms, ABC, especially Art Rooms, includes teachers, parents, society, and the surroundings in a comprehensive manner. The means of learning expand through arts,” said artist Blaise Joseph, who has given shape to the venture this time and in the previous edition of the Biennale.

The Art Rooms are for students from Classes V to IX. A theatre artist and visual artist will take classes for at least one-and-a-half hours every week in the Art Room for students. There will be workshops too. The Art Room will function centred on specified areas during holidays.

Though the Biennale will be held for four months, the Art Room will function for a year. Faizal and Shabana Foundation has provided financial support to the project. A sculpture workshop will be held at the Cabral Yard in Fort Kochi as part of the ABC project from December 23. Nearly 50 artists will attend the event. Students, including those from nearby schools and colleges, will attend, according to a communication.