Vypeen islanders against handing over ro-ro service to private agency

January 16, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Vypeen Janakiya Kootayma, an organisation of people on Vypeen island pressing for better infrastructure, has said it will not allow handing over the running of the roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) jhankar service between Fort Kochi and Vypeen to a private agency.

It is two months since the service of the jhankar Sethusagar 1 came to a halt and there appears to be a “conspiracy” to hand over the running of the service to a private agency, said Majnu Komath, chairman of the group here in a statement on Monday. He alleged there appeared to be a group in the Kochi Corporation that wanted the service to be handed over to a private agency. When asked about the service of Sethusagar 1 coming to a halt, the group was told that spares for the jhankar should come from abroad. Besides, it has been stated by the Kochi Corporation and the Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) that the repair will cost about ₹40 lakh.

The Janakiya Kootayma had said that the service should be run either by a public sector unit (PSU) or by a special purpose vehicle (SPV) floated by the Kochi Corporation. There was also a demand that there should be a spare jhankar available in case the two in operation needed repair, Mr. Komath said.

Though the Corporation has some complaints regarding the operation of the jhankar service by KSINC, the urban body has not constituted an SPV. At the same time, there have been reports that the Corporation wanted to terminate the services of KSINC. Under these circumstances, the Corporation must either immediately constitute an SPV or appoint a PSU to run the service, he added.