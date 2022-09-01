Vypeen hooch tragedy turns 40

Nateshan, the lone survivor of the Vypeen hooch tragedy, at his kiosk in Vypeen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Nateshan, now in his 80s, has lived in darkness for half his life.

Friday will mark the 40th anniversary of the ill-fated Thiruvonam day in 1982 when a couple of glasses of arrack he had robbed him of his eyesight.

A resident of Ayyampilly in Vypeen, Mr. Nateshan is perhaps the lone survivor of the infamous Vypeen hooch tragedy in which nearly 80 people died and several turned blind after consuming arrack spiked with methyl alcohol served across government-licensed arrack shops in the densely populated island. The contractors’ bid to maximise profits from the booming Onam season business had proved catastrophic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nateshan had to stop being a cargo autorickshaw driver and settle with a roadside kiosk, which he runs to this day. Notwithstanding that arrack from a government-licensed shop caused the tragedy, the protracted legal battle brought just a paltry compensation of ₹1 lakh many years later.

Sukumara Pillai, who was then president of the Youth Congress in Vypeen block, was witness to the tragic scenes as he visited hospitals alongside Njarakkal MLA P.K. Velayudhan.

“I still remember a scene at Valappu Junction where an unconscious man was being rushed to the hospital on a cot, and suddenly one of the four persons supporting the cot collapsed to the ground. It emerged that he had also consumed the spurious liquor like the man on the cot and both of them died,” he said.

People dropping down by the wayside frothing at the mouth and dying became a dreadful but recurring sight as it emerged that spurious liquor had found its way to arrack shops across Pallippuram, Edavanakkad, Kuzhupilly, Njarakkal, Nayarambalam, and Elamkunnapuzha in Vypeen.

In fact, people had consumed spurious liquor on the previous day of Uthradam too. “The defining memory of the incident was a mike announcement in an autorickshaw on Thiruvonam day urging all those who have consumed arrack to rush to hospital. It was also the first time that a public announcement was heard urging people to drink alcohol as an antidote to spurious liquor. Oddly though, people who had been binge drinking was spared even though they had consumed the spiked liquor during their drinking bout,” said Mr. Pillai.

Eerily, Ee Naadu, a blockbuster film directed by I.V. Sasi and starring Mammootty, which was released earlier that year with a hooch tragedy as its plot, had reached theatres in Vypeen around that time. And ironically, the tragedy ensured that only high-quality liquor was served in Vypeen till arrack was banned by the A.K. Antony government in 1996.