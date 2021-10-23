Vypeen gears up for folklore festival from December 28

KOCHI

23 October 2021 21:41 IST

Event may provide impetus to tourism and art sectors

The Vypeen Folklore Fest that will see the participation of 500 artists will be held from December 28 to 31 at different locales in the region, providing much-needed impetus to tourism and art sectors hit by the pandemic situation.

The fest could make Vypeen a locale for folk arts and provide employment to regional artists while ushering in hope for tourism stakeholders affected by the lockdown and related curbs. It would boost beach and village tourism in the region and take those concepts to a different level, said K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, who is the chairman of the organising committee of the event.

The fest, which will kick off on December 28 with a ghazal concert, will conclude with a display of fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Prominent artists from across Kerala have been invited to stage programmes. Kerala Tourism, Kerala Folklore Academy, and the Cooperation and Culture Departments had extended support for the fest, he added.

The venues include Puthuvype, Valappu, Kuzhippilly, Cherai and Munambam beaches and different halls and public spaces in Vypeen. Floats and exhibits will be displayed at a folklore rally that will pass through the region while 101 graffiti works will be painted on walls across the island.

It would be the longest graffiti art display in Kerala, featuring the State’s art forms. The beaches will also turn into venues for sand sculpting and kite flying for children. Ethnic delicacies will be made available at food counters.