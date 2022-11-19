Vypeen-Fort Kochi ro-ro commuters left stranded as both vessels remain out of service

November 19, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KOCHI

Hundreds of passengers and motorists remained stranded at Vypeen and Fort Kochi since Saturday morning after the second roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) vessel that operated in the corridor was withdrawn from service following a snag in its gear box.

The first vessel had been idling due to a similar problem for the past many days. One of the two vessels resumed service from Saturday evening after components of the other one were retrofitted in it.

Both the vessels owned by the Kochi Corporation are operated in the busy corridor by the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC). Sources in the agency said it was uncertain when the second vessel could resume operations since the components to replace the damaged ones ought to arrive from Mumbai. Other options too were being probed, they said.

With both the vessels stranded due to engine snag, the KSINC has begun operating Fort Queen, its passenger ferry, in the corridor. It is wholly inadequate since the ro-ro vessels transported hundreds of passenger and goods vehicles on the stretch each day, apart from commuters.

Third ro-ro ferry

Many NGOs and others from Vypeen have been demanding the roll-out of a third, bigger ro-ro vessel in the corridor, considering instances of one of the two vessels being often withdrawn from service following snags. This in turn caused serpentine queue of vehicles near the terminals in Vypeen and Fort Kochi. Little has happened, although the State government had earmarked ₹10 crore in the budget for the Kochi Corporation to procure the third ro-ro.

The Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma, a conclave of organisations demanding augmentation of ro-ro services in the corridor, has been at the forefront of the agitation demanding a third ro-ro ferry since 2017. Kootayma chairman Majnu Komath said the third vessel must be bigger than the existing ones to lessen waiting time at the two terminals.

Antony Kureethara, Opposition leader in the Kochi Corporation, slammed the civic body for the delay in placing orders for a third ro-ro vessel and the KSINC for the delay in repairing the second vessel and for not sharing revenue with the civic agency. “The Corporation has also failed to ready a special purpose vehicle for its operation, although two meetings were over,” he said.

KSINC sources attributed the frequent snags to the propeller of the ferries getting entangled in nets and other floating debris on the sea mouth. “Many of the spares have to be imported from countries like Denmark. Time is also ripe to increase the per-passenger fare from ₹3 to ₹5,” they said.

Promising steps to introduce a third ro-ro ferry at the earliest, Mayor M. Anilkumar said he had recently submitted a memorandum to the Finance Minister. “I will also call on him shortly with a list of demands,” he added.

Vincent Kalangara, the master of a ro-ro vessel that operated in the corridor, said instances of propeller suffering snag were being reported at least twice every week owing to floating debris like fishing nets. Introducing a third ro-ro was the sole way out of the mess since it was the busiest ferry corridor in Kerala, he added.