Vypeen-Fort Kochi ferry to be withdrawn from service

June 26, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Ferry commuters in the Vypeen-Fort Kochi sector are in for bad days as the fitness certificate of Fort Queen, a ferry that operated in the corridor, will expire on June 30.

Commuters will now have to depend on Sethusagar-2, the sole ro-ro ferry that operated in the busy route. Its sister ro-ro vessel Sethusagar-1, that was withdrawn from service in November 2022, was dry-docked at Cochin Shipyard over a month ago, said Francis Chammany, president of Vypeen-Fort Kochi Passengers’ Association.

Knowing well that Fort Queen would have to be withdrawn from service for the mandatory dry docking, the Kochi Corporation ought to have ensured that the vessel was dry-docked well in advance, in order to resume trips in the route. It was yet another example of the neglect being shown to the people of West Kochi, he said.

Sources in Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation, which operates the ferry and ro-ro services, confirmed that Fort Queen would be withdrawn from service for dry-docking.