Vypeen Folklore Festival presents a cultural pot-pourri

KOCHI

21 December 2021 22:38 IST

Host of events being organised across the island during month-long fete

Scraping clean the highway-facing mildewed wall of the out-of-use Sujatha theatre in Elamkunnapuzha on the Vypeen island, a group of artists are drawing outlines along which some others are applying long handle paint rollers.

The graffiti that’s taking shape is a contemporary style pot-pourri of Kerala’s folk performing arts along with the environs of the island endowed with mangroves, fish, outstretched beaches, the birds of the region and a vast sky. “We are just seamlessly blending them all in this graffiti,” says Manu Mohan Pallivathukkal, who’s leading a team of artists who’re creating 75 such street art pieces across the island.

The month-long Vypeen Folklore Festival, which has been been under way for over a fortnight now, uses the island’s natural beauty from a tourism point of view. It's cultural vistas and sprawling beaches such as the ones in Kuzhuppilly, Cherai, Valappu, Elamkunnapuzha, and Munambam come alive during the fest, says K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, and the force behind the festival.

While Fort Kochi hosts art of western origin, just a jhankar (ferry) ride away, the Vypeen island is hosting a festival of folk arts, dance and theatre. It has the potential to become an annual event, says Bonny Thomas, artist, writer and trustee of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, who coordinates the project.

The multi-layered fest sees portraits of Vypeen natives and renaissance figures such as Sahodaran Ayyappan, A.G. Velayudhan, and M.K. Krishnan in the Government Arts and Science College.

There are folklore-based films curated by filmmaker Kamal, food fests, theatre, kite-flying at Kuzhuppilly beach, folk songs, padayani and the like by the Folklore Academy besides ghazals.

Mayor M. Anil Kumar is slated to inaugurate folk dance and theatre including Mappilappattu, Chavittunadakam, Theyyam and Thira at Bhagavathi Vilasam School at Nayarambalam on Wednesday.

G. Sankara Pillai's one-act play is also scheduled to be staged there. The Kudumbashree-steered food fest, featuring delicacies acquired by the islanders from various cultures, will open at Kuzhupilly beach on Thursday.

Mr. Unnikrishnan says various State departments, academies and educational institutions have come together to support the festival held in collaboration with the panchayats in the island. The State Lalitha Kala Akademi is organising a mobile exhibition as part of the festival.

A carol and ‘walk with Santa’ will also be held at the Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church at Valappu on Thursday evening. A total of 101 Santas will be part of the procession.