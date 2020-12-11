Voting peaceful in district

The Ernakulam rural police heaved a sigh of relief as the local body poll turned out to be uneventful and peaceful.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik had deployed around 3,600 police personnel in 2,356 polling stations across the rural police limits. This was in addition to another 632 special police officers with separate strike teams and patrolling teams for the maintenance of law and order.

The police have now shifted attention to the security of the 19 counting stations where armed guards will remain deployed round-the-clock till the day of counting.