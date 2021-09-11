Voting on no-confidence motion in Thrikkakara municipality slated for September 23

UDF confident of maintaining power, say Congress party sources

The administration of the Thrikkakara municipality has gone into a tailspin with the Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) trying to seize power through a no-confidence motion against chairperson Ajitha Thankappan of the Congress party despite the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) looking assured of winning the motion comfortably.

The voting on the no-confidence motion is slated for September 23 and the Opposition leader M.K. Chandrababu said the LDF was confident of carrying the motion through.

But the task looks a little difficult. The UDF has 21 councillors — 16 from the Congress and five from the Indian Union Muslim League. There are also five Congress rebels, of whom four have extended support to the ruling UDF council. One of the rebels has extended support to the Opposition LDF. In effect, the UDF has the support of 25 councillors while the LDF has the support of 18.

The LDF has 17 members in the council — 15 from the CPI(M) and two from the CPI. Though the situation looked delicately poised for the 43-member council, the UDF was confident of maintaining power, said Congress party sources.

So far, 18 councillors with the LDF have backed the notice of a no-confidence motion, which was submitted to the regional joint director for municipal administration on Friday. The LDF councillors also called off a week-long protest before the municipal office calling for the resignation of the chairperson.

The Opposition had accused the chairperson of distributing ₹10,000 each to the 43 councillors along with other Onam gifts on the eve of the festival celebrations. The charges have been denied by the chairperson. She was also given a clean chit by the Congress district leadership, which probed into the allegations.