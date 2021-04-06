Voting is cool, feels the youth

A.B. Shantin

KOCHI

06 April 2021 23:43 IST

Recollecting the instructions given by her mother the previous day, the 19-year-old K.S. Sneha carefully stepped into the polling station at Valluvalli Government Upper Primary School on Tuesday.

After taking a fleeting look at the arrangements at the polling station, she approached the polling officer inside the booth to cast her first vote.

“After pressing the button of the Electronic Voting Machine, I waited for a few seconds to hear the beep sound emanating it, as instructed by my mother yesterday, to complete the voting,” said Ms. Sneha, who was seen waiting outside the polling station with her mother.

“Most of my friends have turned 19. Yet, no one has enrolled themselves as voters,” said Ms. Sneha, a B.Com student of St. Paul’s College, Kalamassery.

“There’s no political activity on the campus,” she said.

For A.B. Shantin, it was her first ever vote in an Assembly election though she had exercised her right in the recent civic polls. Accompanied by her parents, she voted at the 8th booth set up at the Valluvalli School.

“It was a cool affair,” said Ms. Shantin as she walked out of the school premises.