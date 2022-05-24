Voting arrangements for those above 80 years, differently abled

Special Correspondent May 24, 2022 22:11 IST

Volunteers would be appointed to help senior citizens and differently abled people, says Collector

Arrangements have been compelted to help those over 80 years and differently abled to cast their votes in the upcoming Thrikkakara byelection on May 31. District collector Jaffar Malik, who is also the Election Officer, said in a communication here that volunteers would be appointed to help senior citizens and differently abled people. Those above 80 will not have to stand in queues and there will be wheelchairs available for them. Those who suspect that they have been infected by COVID-19 can inform the Returning Officer or the tehsildar so that separate arrangements can be made for them to cast their votes, the communication added.



